KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — The total number of flood victims in Sabah has increased to 3,768 as of noon today, compared to 3,685 this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the Pitas district recorded an increase in the number of victims to 1,653 people (621 families), compared to 1,515 people from 593 families in the morning.

According to the statement, the number of victims in Kota Marudu showed a decrease to 1,923 people from 778 families compared to 1,978 people from 925 families previously.

The flood situation in Paitan has not changed, with 192 people from 75 families still at the PPS.

All the victims, involving 1,474 families, are at 18 PPS that are operating.

Overall, the flood disaster in the three districts has affected 47 villages, but no casualties or deaths have been reported so far. — Bernama