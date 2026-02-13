HULU SELANGOR, Feb 13 — The Immigration Department has uncovered a tactic by illegal immigrants who work in urban areas but rent homes in rural locations to avoid detection by authorities.

Selangor Immigration Department director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said the operation targeted an old apartment in Bukit Beruntung, where some tenants commuted up to 65 kilometres daily for work.

“Low rents of RM400-RM600 and the influence of fellow countrymen were key reasons foreign workers chose rural areas, often living in groups with family or documented compatriots.

“Most lived in family groups of four to six, while single workers shared homes in groups of six to seven. Some worked as security guards or construction labourers outside the residential area, including in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at a press conference after an integrated operation to check illegal immigrants.

The operation, held from 8.30pm last night to 1am today, screened 188 foreign nationals in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency, National Registration Department, and Hulu Selangor Municipal Council.

Khairrul Aminus said 73 were arrested for suspected immigration offences, including 26 Pakistani men, 19 Myanmar men, six Bangladeshi men, four Nepalese men, one Indian man, and 17 Pakistani.

“Most had no valid travel documents and are being probed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while others are suspected of overstaying under Section 15(1)(c).

“All the detained foreign nationals were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Centre for further investigation. The operation came after residents complained about some foreigners allegedly causing disturbances, drinking, and making excessive noise,” he said. — Bernama