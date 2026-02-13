SIBU, Feb 13 — The corner unit of a shophouse block in Sungai Merah here collapsed onto the road below early Friday morning.

Eight units were affected by the collapse but miraculously no injuries have been reported.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue chief Andy Alie said the department received an emergency call at 2.46am and a team from the Sungai Merah fire station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 2.52am, the operation commander reported that the collapse involved eight shop units which appeared to have given way suddenly.

“A size-up was carried out to determine whether there were any victims trapped in the debris,” he said when contacted.

As of the time of writing, no casualties have been reported.

A total of six personnel, assisted by one Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, were deployed to the location about 5km from the station.

The operation was led by senior fire officer I Salaini Oda.

“Firefighters conducted monitoring and safety assessments at the site to ensure there were no further risks,” Andy added.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be established.

Police personnel were also present at the scene to assist with security and crowd control. — The Borneo Post