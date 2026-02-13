KANGAR, Feb 13 — Police seized 98.73 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM4.9 million, following the arrest of a local man in an operation near the General Operations Force (GOF) control post along Jalan KTMB, Padang Besar, last Monday (February 9).

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the 20-year-old suspect was detained at about 9 pm during a joint operation by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) of the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) and the 1st Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

“A search of a Proton Saga driven by the suspect uncovered four white sacks containing powder believed to be syabu, weighing 98.73kg and estimated to be worth RM4,936,600.

“The quantity seized is estimated to be capable of affecting up to 493,650 individuals if distributed into the market,” he told a press conference at the Perlis IPK today.

Muhammad said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was believed to have used a “rat trail” along the Malaysia-Thailand border in the Padang Besar district as a smuggling route before distributing the supply to the southern part of the country.

He said the suspect attempted to flee during the operation, driving recklessly and endangering the enforcement team, prompting officers to fire a shot at the vehicle’s tyres to safeguard personnel.

“The suspect sustained injuries to his face, hands and legs after crashing into a vehicle used by the raiding team,” he said.

Initial urine screening showed the suspect tested positive for ketamine. Checks on his background also revealed previous records related to drug offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The suspect is on remand from February 10 to 16 to assist in investigations.

Muhammad added that the Perlis JSJN remains committed to intensifying efforts to curb drug trafficking, particularly in border areas, and urged the public to continue providing information to help combat such activities. — Bernama