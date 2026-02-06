KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) today slammed parties stoking racial tensions by spreading false narratives about the legal status of Hindu temples in the country.

MHS president Ganesan Thangavelu said the problem is not a religious conflict but rather stems from the lack of holistic government policies over the years.

“Labelling temples ‘haram’, stoking public sentiments and creating pressure with street protests will not resolve the problem, disrupt national unity and goes against the principles of equity and justice,” Ganesan said in a statement today.

“Historically, many Hindu temples were built decades or centuries ago in estates, plantations and old villages to meet the religious needs of the people.

“But many of the lands were sold or the ownership was transferred when urbanisation began.

“In many cases, the new owners of the land allowed the temples to continue operating on a mutual understanding — even without written agreements,” he explained.

Ganesan said MHS had submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on April 6 last year, proposing the creation of a regulatory body to verify temple land status and initiate efforts to legalise temple lands.

However, he claimed that no substantial progress was made — apart from several initial meetings between MHS and the PMO.

Ganesan, therefore, urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Indian representatives in the Cabinet as well as the state governments and local councils to protect temples with rich heritage and historical value.

He also called on the government to provide lasting and structured resolutions for all stakeholders involved in temple land disputes.

The Hindu advisory group’s statement comes ahead of a rally planned by controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth this weekend to protest what he claimed were “illegal temple sites”.

The legal status of Hindu temple lands sparked widespread debate following the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple at Jalan Munshi Abdullah in Masjid India last year.

Last month, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said the new temple site has been gazetted as a Non-Muslim House of Worship site and that the ministry will facilitate the relocation process together with local authorities.