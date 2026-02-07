KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — Warisan questioned the State Government’s decision to raise electricity tariffs despite ongoing power supply disruptions and high living costs.

Its President, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, said the Government says the increase is inevitable and minimal, but when basic services fail, people should not be asked to pay more.

He warned that the tariff hike would not only affect household electricity bills but also increase operating costs for businesses, push up prices of goods and services, and weaken small enterprises across the State.

“The real concern is whether the Government has addressed the root problems in Sabah’s power system before passing the cost to consumers,” he said.

“Sabah relies heavily on Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and many power supply contracts were signed years ago,” he said, adding these agreements should be reviewed to ensure the State is not overpaying.

Warisan urged the State Government to clearly explain how the new tariff was calculated and to improve efficiency and management within Sabah Electricity.

“Electricity is a basic necessity. Sabahans should not be asked to pay more while supply problems persist,” Shafie said.

The Government had described the increase as unavoidable and minimal, asserting that it was a necessary adjustment to maintain the power system.

Warisan called for transparency, accountability and a review of IPP agreements before any further tariff hikes are implemented. — Daily Express