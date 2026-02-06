SHAH ALAM, Feb 6 — A former executive chairman of a mining-related company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a subcontractor over a mining project involving RM2.5 million six years ago.

Zahri Ismail, 53, is alleged to have deceived Toh Chee Seng, 56, into believing that he could secure a mining project in Gua Musang, Kelantan, prompting Toh to deposit the money, involving RM2 million, RM250,000 and RM250,000 into three bank accounts registered in the accused’s name.

Zahri is charged with committing the offence at three banks in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, between June 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provide a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and may also be fined, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor ‘Atirah Mohd Azuarizanuddin proposed bail of RM100,000 with additional conditions of the accused reporting to the MACC office once a month and not interfering with prosecution witnesses.

Lawyer Wan Muhammad Hafiz Wan Zawawi, representing the accused, requested that no bail be imposed as his client has heart health problems and has posted bail of RM50,000 and RM20,000 for related charges in the courts in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, and Alor Setar, Kedah.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety, along with additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

The court set March 1 for mention.

It was previously reported that Zahri had been charged with 13 counts of misappropriating company property worth RM485,500 in the Kota Bharu Court and five counts of fraud totalling RM1.38 million in the Alor Setar Court. — Bernama