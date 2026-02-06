KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has so far completed 217 Madani Recreational Parks (TRM) nationwide, as part of efforts to empower recreational facilities and improve the well-being of local communities.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the ministry is targeting another 100 TRMs to be completed this year.

“The dream is 1,000 parks. As of today, KPKT has readied 217 MADANI parks and another 100 will be completed this year,” he said in a post on the X application.

In the post, Nga also uploaded a poster of the TRM Taman Komuniti Lebuh Arked, Sungai Petani, Kedah upgrading project, which was fully completed on October 20 last year at a cost of RM499,800.

Based on the information on the poster, the project is an initiative for optimal landscape infrastructure development across a three-acre area to create more comfortable, safe, and inclusive recreational spaces for the local community.

Malaysia aims to develop 1,000 TRMs nationwide by 2035 with an allocation of RM85.6 million to the National Landscape Department, in line with efforts to expand public green spaces, improve community well-being, and support the sustainable development agenda.

The development of TRM is one of KPKT’s main initiatives to bring recreational facilities closer to the people, and since its launch in 2024, the ministry has reportedly exceeded its annual target of building 100 recreational parks. — Bernama