SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — An unemployed man who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and molesting a nine-year-old girl in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang, on January 29, will be charged in court tomorrow, at the latest.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the man would be charged in the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

“I was told that the investigation paper has been completed and instructions have been given for the charge to be made under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

“Insya-Allah, I was informed that barring any obstacles, he will be charged either today or tomorrow,” he told a media conference at the Selangor Police Headquarters here today.

Previously, Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin said that a 23-year-old unemployed man had been detained on suspicion of assaulting and molesting a nine-year-old girl.

Ibrahim added that they were notified of the incident at 8.00pm and that it occurred when the victim was on her way to a night market with her siblings.

The suspect also tested positive for drugs. — Bernama