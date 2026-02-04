KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 4 — Nine Selangor FC fans believed to be involved in the incident of igniting flares at the drawbridge here last Sunday have been remanded for another day.

The remand order against all the men until tomorrow was issued by Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin. On February 2, they were remanded for three days until today.

This is to enable investigations to be carried out under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of public servants.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin on Monday said a total of 33 Selangor FC fans were remanded for possession and testing positive for drugs, in addition to obstructing public servants in relation to the commotion that occurred at the drawbridge.

The incident at about 6.30pm on Sunday occurred several hours before the Super League match involving Terengganu FC against Selangor FC at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed his deep regret and disappointment over the incident.

As the Patron of Selangor FC, His Highness also disapproves the culture of gangsterism and hooliganism among local football supporters, especially Selangor FC supporters.

According to the statement from Istana Alam Shah, His Highness wants police to find the mastermind behind the incident and if found guilty, those involved should receive maximum and appropriate punishment according to the law. — Bernama