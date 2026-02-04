KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Malaysia is committed to elevating rare diseases as a regional priority as the host of the Asean Health Ministers’ Meeting (AHMM) 2026.

He said the approach would be grounded in a people-centred strategy, solidarity, and practical harmony, with a focus on regional cooperation.

“As Asean Chair and host of the AHMM 2026, Malaysia is committed to elevating rare diseases as a regional Asean agenda, grounded in a people-centred approach, solidarity and practical harmony.

“I hope to see capacity-building efforts, the establishment of centres of excellence, research collaboration, clinical trials, governance strengthening, and patient empowerment reinforced at the Asean level,” he said during his speech at the launch of National Policy for Rare Diseases here today.

He said efforts to tackle rare diseases should be guided by three core principles — inclusivity, solidarity, and sustainability.

He then said that these principles were also highlighted at the South-east Asia Rare Disease Policy Forum held last year.

“At the South-east Asia Rare Disease Policy Forum held last November, I emphasised that our efforts must be guided by three core principles, namely inclusivity, solidarity and sustainability.

“Inclusivity means that no one is left behind. Solidarity reflects strong and continuous collaboration and sustainability ensures that funding and treatment can be maintained over the long term,” he added.

Looking ahead, Dzulkefly said priorities include early diagnosis, the development of a national rare disease registry, sustainable treatment financing, and cross-border collaboration to prevent fragmented or isolated approaches.

He also reiterated that rare diseases must no longer be marginalised.

“Although they are rare, this cannot and must not be used as a justification to deny treatment.

“Rare diseases must be elevated to become part of the nation’s mainstream agenda,” he said.