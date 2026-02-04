JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 4 — The Johor state government has submitted a request to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for a cloud seeding operation to increase humidity in areas affected by fires.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the initiative was an additional measure to support ongoing firefighting efforts in the affected locations.

He said the state government viewed seriously the peatland fires in several areas caused by prolonged hot and dry weather without rain for more than 25 days recently.

According to him, three main areas are currently affected, namely Bakri Batu 13 and 14 in Muar; Bio-Desaru, Tanjung Balau in Kota Tinggi; and Sungai Linau, Simpang Renggam in Kluang.

“All areas are under control but have not been fully extinguished. Firefighting operations are being carried out continuously involving more than 300 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the Department of Environment (DOE), local authorities (PBT), the Public Works Department (JKR) and related agencies,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said the state government always prioritised public safety and ensured environmental sustainability was preserved.

“Firefighting operations will continue until the fires are completely extinguished, with the aim of resolving the situation in the near term, depending on current weather conditions. All operational costs are borne by the Johor State Disaster Fund.

“In addition, the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in the affected areas remain under control, however, we continue to monitor public health aspects. Residents are also advised to reduce outdoor activities if there is thick smoke and to seek immediate treatment if they experience respiratory problems,” he said.

At the same time, he said water levels at dams and main retention ponds remained under control and sufficient for domestic use and daily needs despite the prolonged hot and dry weather.

“Monitoring shows that most Johor water supply dams are at safe levels, however, the public is reminded not to carry out any open burning.

“Firm action can be taken under environmental law provisions against any party that causes fires,” he said, urging the public to immediately report if they notice smoke, burning activities or early signs of fire.

Several open burning incidents have occurred recently, with a peatland fire covering nearly 100 hectares along Jalan Sungai Kapal, Taman Bayu Damai, Pengerang, near Kota Tinggi, resulting in 112 affected victims being evacuated to two temporary evacuation centres (PPS). — Bernama