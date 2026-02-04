MELAKA, Feb 4 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh remains the state executive council (Exco) member for Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that although the Merlimau state assemblyman had submitted a resignation letter from his post as an Exco member, the matter has yet to be discussed with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

“I have yet to consult (Tun Mohd Ali)… which means that for now he remains an Exco member.

“Whether it is accepted or rejected, there has been no final decision yet. However, as of today, he is still carrying out his duties as an Exco member,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Melaka State Executive Council Day with the People Programme (Hebat) Series 1/2026 at the Seri Negeri Complex here today.

Dr Muhamad Akmal had earlier announced his resignation as a Melaka state Exco member after Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejected his call for Umno to withdraw from the Unity Government. — Bernama