KANGAR, Jan 31— The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has called for the Islamic cemetery land management system throughout the state to be strengthened immediately through a uniform and efficient standard to ensure the long-term sustainability of waqf land.

He stressed that every mosque kariah committee and cemetery management body in Perlis must adopt the Perlis State Islamic Cemetery Land Management Guidelines as the main reference to ensure there are no longer issues of space wastage or uncontrolled congestion in burial grounds.

“The enforcement of these guidelines is a proactive step by MAIPs (Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council) in addressing the challenge of waqf land density by taking lessons from best international practices in funeral and cemetery management,” he said in a MAIPs statement today.

The statement said the Raja Muda of Perlis, who is also MAIPs president, made the remarks after visiting the Old Arau Royal Mausoleum together with the Perlis Public Works Department (JKR) and the Perlis Federal Development Office (ICU JPM) recently.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said the MAIPs Conference No. 6/2025, which convened on Dec 4 last year, had approved the Perlis State Islamic Cemetery Land Management Guidelines.

Elaborating on overseas models, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra suggested that cemetery management in the state consider emulating the simplicity practised in Saudi Arabia, particularly at the Al-Baqi’ Cemetery in Madinah.

“There, the practice of marking graves is done in a simple manner without any permanent or elaborate structures, in line with syarak requirements and enabling a more efficient land management system to be implemented,” he said.

In addition, he said he was also impressed by the system adopted in Singapore, where the country has successfully developed cemetery areas such as Pusara Aman based on a ‘Cemetery in a Park’ concept, despite facing severe land constraints.

“Through this system, the use of uniform headstones on flat grass surfaces not only saves space but also allows maintenance machinery to enter easily to ensure the area remains clean and well-maintained,” he said.

The Raja Muda of Perlis also touched on experiences in Egypt that could serve as a reference in managing cemeteries in high-density population areas without neglecting historical values and respect for the deceased. — Bernama