KUCHING, Jan 31 — The decision on when the Sarawak state election (PRN) will be held is still a long way off, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Amid growing speculation over the timing of the polls, Abang Johari gave no indication that an election is imminent.

“It is still a long way off,” he said when asked whether the PRN date would be announced soon.

Abang Johari said this to reporters when met after officiating the opening ceremony of Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School (YSISS) Kuching at its multipurpose hall here on Saturday.

When pressed on whether the state election could be held this year, Abang Johari responded cautiously.

“Who knows, you can do the calculations yourselves,” he said.

He reiterated that the holding of a state election is constitutionally required once the current term expires.

“When the term ends, an election must be held,” he said.

The last Sarawak state election was held on Dec 18, 2021.

Abang Johari’s remarks follow recent comments by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who said Sarawak is expected to call its state election this year as the five-year term comes to an end.

Despite this, the Premier’s response suggests that there are no immediate plans to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), with the decision on the election date still some distance away.

Meanwhile, responding to a separate question, Abang Johari provided an update on the construction of Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary Schools in other parts of the state.

He said construction is currently underway in Miri, located in the Bekenu area, with the tender already awarded, and that a similar project in Bintulu is also in progress. — The Borneo Post