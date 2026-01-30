KUANTAN, Jan 30 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM350,000, for the construction and repair works of facilities and infrastructure at the Ribath Al-Mustofa and the Ribath Azzahra Al-Batul Islamic Education Centres, here.

Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi said the allocation aims to ensure that students are able to pursue religious education in a more comfortable, safe and conducive environment.

“A working visit was carried out to the Ribath Al-Mustofa Islamic Education Centre, to directly inspect the condition of the facilities and infrastructure at the education centre, which was founded by Ustaz Uwais Al-Qarni Abdul Wahab.

“As a result of the federal government’s concern, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to approve an allocation of RM350,000 to support the construction and repair works of facilities and infrastructure at the centre,” he said in a statement.

The visit was also attended by the director of the Pahang State Development Office, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Razihan Adzharuddin.

Ahmad Farhan said the initiative is expected to serve as a catalyst for the development of Islamic education, and to inspire the younger generation to continue pursuing knowledge, while nurturing individuals who are able to contribute to religion, society and the country.

He added that the Madani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, remains committed to upholding Islamic values through various comprehensive policies, programmes and strategic interventions, while strengthening Islamic educational institutions as part of a holistic, values-based human development agenda.

He said this commitment is clearly reflected in Budget 2026, with RM2.6 billion allocated to strengthen Islamic education and the development of related sectors, including maahad tahfiz, religious schools and pondok institutions nationwide. — Bernama