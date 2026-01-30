PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) plans to get another 300 to 500 body-worn cameras (BWCs) to strengthen enforcement and enhance operational transparency nationwide.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said the department currently has 100 BWCs, all of which have been fully deployed by enforcement officers since November last year.

“We will get more body-worn cameras for our officers in the field. We are in the procurement process, with a proposed addition of between 300 and 500 units,” he told reporters after the launch of the Special Registration Number ‘FH’ series in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2026.

Also present were Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir and JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi.

Aedy Fadly said initial feedback from enforcement officers on the use of BWCs has been positive, although a comprehensive assessment would take another three to four months.

“So far, the feedback indicates that BWCs are indeed effective,” he said.

Prior to this, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that JPJ enforcement officers nationwide began using BWCs in November last year to improve enforcement effectiveness and strengthen integrity and transparency in public service delivery. The first phase involved 100 BWCs deployed at JPJ headquarters and state offices, with an allocation of RM2.3 million.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said JPJ is actively pursuing the comprehensive digitalisation of road law enforcement in line with rapid technological advancements.

He said the department is reviewing the entire enforcement ecosystem, including data integration and the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, which allows vehicle checks to be conducted without stopping vehicles on the road.

“We want to look at the entire ecosystem and position JPJ as an agency that initiates enforcement through digital means. We are studying this and will implement it in stages,” he said.

ANPR systems identify vehicle registration numbers through cameras and support cashless digital toll payments, e-invoicing, transaction checks and other mobility services via an integrated digital platform. — Bernama