PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Ministry of Transport, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will open online bidding for the Special Registration Number ‘FH’ series for five days starting Sunday, Feb 1, in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2026.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the public can bid for the special plates ‘FH 1 to FH 9999’ via the JPJeBid system.

He said the online bidding will close at 10 pm on Feb 5, and the bid results will be announced within 24 hours.

“The introduction of the ‘FH’ series is significant as a symbolic commemoration of the establishment of the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, while recognising the role and contributions of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan in national development,” he said after the launch of the special series today.

Present were Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir and JPH deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi.

Aedy Fadly said minimum bid prices under JPJeBid are set at RM20,000 for prime numbers, RM5,000 for premium numbers, RM2,500 for attractive numbers, RM500 for popular numbers and RM300 for running numbers.

He said the bidding process is subject to existing terms and conditions under the JPJeBid system, adding that successful bidders must register the number on a vehicle within 12 months from the date the official bid approval letter is issued. — Bernama