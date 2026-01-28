KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The United States (US) and Malaysia have built a partnership that is stronger, more resilient and effective than ever, US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan said.

Speaking at his farewell reception, held in conjunction with the launch of the “Freedom 250” Road Show here on Tuesday night, Kagan described his departure as a “bittersweet moment” that will mark the finale of a 35-year diplomatic career, including five years spent serving in Malaysia across two separate tours.

“The bitter part for me is that I will be leaving Malaysia on Feb 15, ending my tour as Ambassador. It is a very tough decision to leave,” Kagan said in an interview with media at the event.

“I’ve had 35 years in the State Department. I’ve loved virtually every minute, and I’ve had the opportunity to work on some of the most challenging and important issues,” he added.

He said he felt very proud that the relationship between Kuala Lumpur and Washington is now much stronger than when he arrived, and that this progress had benefited both countries.

“The most important lesson is that the US and Malaysia have so many things in common, and we have so much ability to do things when we work together,” he said.

Kagan cited recent cooperation on the Cambodia-Thailand peace agreement and the Asean Summit as evidence of this effective enduring partnership.

Reflecting on his diplomatic career which include service in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Indo-Pacific, Kagan said Malaysia holds fond memories for him and his family, having spent more time in Malaysia than any other country outside the US.

He returned to Malaysia as US Ambassador in December 2023, after previously serving as Deputy Chief of Mission from 2014 to 2017.

“I will miss the culture, the food and the dynamism. But most of all, I will miss Malaysians — their warmth and the ‘Can-lah’ spirit,” he said in jest.

On his decision to leave, Kagan said that it was a “personal decision” driven by a desire to seize new opportunities in the private sector, confirming that he will join a think tank in Washington focused on Asian studies and continue contributing to strengthening US-Malaysia relations as a private citizen.

During the engagement with press that covered a wide range of topics, the Ambassador also spoke about the business partnership between the two countries, particularly in East Malaysia, citing the long-standing presence of American energy companies and growing interest in the technology sector.

“There are tremendous opportunities in travel, tourism and the tech sector, with data centres coming up — many of which are American companies or have American investment.

“The companies that know Malaysia best are willing to increase their exposure and double down,” he added.

He also noted the success of high-level engagements and cooperation in security, science and people-to-people ties, citing the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) as a cornerstone of strengthening regional connections.

Earlier, Kagan officiated the “Freedom 250” celebrations, a year-long initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, alongside a YSEALI impact showcase at Me.reka at Publika. — Bernama