KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Two men believed to be working for loan sharks will be charged in multiple courts today for their alleged involvement in at least nine cases of arson targeting homes across Johor, state police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said.

The suspects, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in the early hours of January 14 while they were allegedly on their way to firebomb another house in Segamat.

Police patrol officers stopped their car after noticing suspicious behaviour. A search uncovered several incriminating items, including a Molotov cocktail and a threatening note, leading to their immediate arrest.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in nine cases of mischief by fire in Seri Alam (three cases), Batu Pahat (two), Muar (two), Iskandar Puteri (one) and Johor Bahru Utara (one),” Rahaman said in a statement.

He said the duo confessed to receiving orders from loan shark syndicates and were paid between S$300 (RM900) and S$400 per assignment.

The suspects will face a total of five charges. They will first be charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court before being taken to the courts in Batu Pahat and Muar to face the remaining charges.