KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A tahfiz student claims to have suffered injuries after being beaten by three fellow students at a tahfiz centre in Kajang.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said they received a report on the incident, claimed to have occurred on January 18, at about noon last Monday.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 12.30 am, which left the victim with bruises and swelling on both hands.

“The police have confirmed that they have received a police report on the case, and are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He urged those with information on the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or Investigating Officer Sergeant Muhammad Haniffa bin Abd Rajk at 019-7356544. — Bernama