KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Amendments to the controversial Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, or Sosma, should be tabled during the next meeting of Parliament, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

The second meeting of the year is scheduled to start on June 22.

In a written parliamentary reply to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Saifuddin reiterated the government's commitment to reforming the law to better balance national security needs with human rights protections, stating that the review process is now in its final stage.

He explained that the review is a collaborative effort involving the Home Ministry, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Before being tabled, Saifuddin said the draft amendments must first undergo consultations with stakeholders and receive Cabinet approval.

He added that once the amendments are passed by Parliament, they will require royal assent before the home minister sets an effective date for them to come into force.

Rayer had asked when the government intended to table the amendments, which he said were long overdue.