KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A total of 2,917 open burning cases involving 328 hectares of land were reported from January 1 until yesterday, a significant increase of 300 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that, as of today, 287 hectares of the 328 hectares involved in open burning have been extinguished, while firefighting operations are still ongoing at the remaining 41 hectares.

“This total shows a very significant increase compared to the same period in the previous years, with 729 cases (11.19 hectares) reported in 2025 and 66 cases (55.03 hectares) in 2024,” it said in a statement today.

It added that bushfires were identified as the biggest contributor to the total number of cases, recording 2,187 cases (75 per cent) during that period, compared to 440 cases (60 per cent) last year and 53 cases (80 per cent) in 2024.

In addition, fire outbreaks at illegal waste disposal sites contributed to the nationwide increase in cases, with 431 cases recorded during the same period, compared to 244 in 2025 and only nine in 2024.

According to the JBPM, the significant increase can be linked to the current hot, dry and windy weather conditions, which are expected to continue in most areas of Peninsular Malaysia until January 31, based on analyses of the latest weather prediction models by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“The hot, dry and windy weather conditions have the potential to increase the risk of fire from open burning spreading, especially involving bush areas and illegal waste disposal sites, in line with the increasing number of cases recorded by the JBPM throughout the period,” it added.

So far, active open burning cases are focused in Johor, involving areas in Sungai Kapal, Taman Bayu Damai, Desa Selatan Kampung Lepau and the Bandar Penawar Bukit Tuatau waste disposal site, with the Johor JBPM carrying out intensive firefighting operations.

“The JBPM is constantly at the highest level of readiness, and the public is advised not to carry out open burning, as well as to always comply with stipulated safety measures and regulations to prevent incidents that could threaten lives, property and the environment,” it added. — Bernama