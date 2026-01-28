GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has assured consumers that the prices of essential goods in Penang remain stable, dismissing reports of sharp price hikes ahead of Thaipusam and Chinese New Year.

State KPDN Director S Jegan said through the ‘Price Catcher’ initiative, the ministry monitors prices of 41 types of vegetables, including those reportedly subject to increases, across 45 public markets, 13 hypermarkets and 18 supermarkets.

“Analysis shows that most items, such as tomatoes, ginger, lady’s fingers, cauliflower, long beans, cabbage and carrots, show only minor changes and remain within a reasonable price range. In fact, the prices of certain items dropped compared to the previous month,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He was commenting on the Penang Hindu Association’s (PHA) concerns regarding the rising prices of basic food items ahead of the festive season, following consumer complaints.

PHA president Datuk P Murugiah reportedly said that the association surveyed several retail outlets and wet markets on Jan 26, which found that prices for 15 key staples had risen between 14 and 100 per cent in the past month.

Jegan refuted these claims, saying the average retail price of tomatoes, for example, only rose from RM6.56 per kg in December to RM7.28 in January 2026.

Meanwhile, ginger prices held steady at around RM9.80 per kg, and prices for lady’s fingers and cauliflower had actually fallen significantly, from RM13.10 to RM9.99 and from RM10.24 to RM8.82, respectively.

Regarding PHA’s claims of up to 100 per cent increases for large mangoes, brinjals, and moringa, he clarified that these items are not monitored daily. Nonetheless, current checks found their prices remain within the normal market range.

He assured the public that the state KPDN Enforcement Division would ramp up daily inspections at all public markets, morning and night markets, and supermarkets to ensure traders comply with the law.

He warned that traders found violating the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Control of Supplies Act 1961, Weights and Measures Act 1972, and Consumer Protection Act 1999 would face stern action.

Finally, he urged consumers to use the ‘Price Catcher’ mobile app to compare prices before shopping, to avoid being misled by unscrupulous traders. — Bernama