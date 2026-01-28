KUALA NERUS, Jan 28 — A construction worker died when he was trapped in a house fire in Kampung Tanjung yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police were alerted to a fire at a house near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Gelam here at 7.30 pm.

He said police found the house totally destroyed upon arrival, with a 49-year-old man believed to be trapped inside.

“The operation involved 21 firefighters from the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station.

“The body of the victim, identified as Shafie Awang Abd Rahman, was found at the front of the house before being sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Forensic Unit for further action,” he said.

Azli added that the cause of the fire and the total losses were still under investigation by the fire and rescue department. — Bernama