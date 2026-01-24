BUTTERWORTH, Jan 24 — The completion of the new Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) building, valued at RM371 million, underscores the Madani Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s public healthcare system, particularly for the residents of Seberang Perai and Penang.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said HSJ, classified as a Type 2 hospital, a major specialist hospital, served as the main hospital for the Seberang Perai Cluster, covering Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM), Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) and Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB), and functioned as the primary referral centre for Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

He said the new nine-storey building began operations on May 5 last year and is equipped with modern facilities, including 316 beds, bringing the total to 729, six operating theatres, seven Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, and a 16-bed Cardiac Rehabilitation Ward dedicated to children’s cardiology services.

“The new building not only expands treatment space but also supports a more organised and efficient flow of patient services while providing a safer, more comfortable and conducive working environment for hospital staff, in line with ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

“With this upgrade, Seberang Perai residents no longer have to deal with traffic on the bridge just to reach Penang Hospital (HPP) for specialist treatment. This facility brings specialist services closer to the community, realising the ‘closer-to-home’ principle,” he said at the launch of a new HSJ block today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the new building at a ceremony attended by Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Steven Sim and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Dzulkefly said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) received RM191.8 million in development funds for Penang this year, with RM16.6 million channelled to upgrade health facilities, RM9.3 million for repairing dilapidated clinics, and the remaining amount for the construction of a wellness hub.

In addition, he said the Prime Minister had also approved allocations under Rolling Plan 1 of the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan to conduct an initial study for the construction of an additional building at Kepala Batas Hospital.

According to him, the ministry was in talks with the state government to acquire a site next to the hospital for the redevelopment of HSB, with redevelopment plans for HBM also under review.

Dzulkefly also said that MOH and the Public Works Department were committed to expediting approved projects, including the Bandar Tasek Mutiara Health Clinic (Type 3), slated for completion by year-end, and the Mak Mandin Health Clinic (Type 3), which began in September 2025 and is expected to be completed in September 2028.

In addition, he said that the design process for the Bayan Lepas Health Clinic (Type 2) has been expedited to allow the tender process to commence immediately.

Dzulkefly said that under Budget 2026, Anwar had approved the construction of the Kubang Semang Health Clinic (Type 2) and the Seberang Perai Tengah Integrated Health Complex at a total cost of RM94.6 million. — Bernama