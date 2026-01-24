KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The Sarawak-Sabah Power Grid Interconnection was officially energised today, marking a historic milestone in energy cooperation that is set to significantly enhance the stability of electricity supply in Sabah.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the project highlights the deep relationship of trust and strategic cooperation between the two Borneo states, which serves as a vital foundation for the state’s development.

“The success of this project is a great achievement that highlights the relationship of trust and cooperation between Sabah and Sarawak.

“Therefore, the Sarawak-Sabah Power Grid Interconnection is a step of transformation in building a more stable and reliable electricity supply system,” he said at the energisation of the grid at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Hajiji and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg jointly officiated the energisation involving 275 kilovolt transmission line between the two Borneo states.

Hajiji said the new infrastructure would not only support the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development agenda but also allow the state to significantly reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, particularly coal-based generation.

“A resilient and sustainable power infrastructure will, in turn, strengthen both domestic and international investor confidence, driving further growth in our industrial, manufacturing, and downstream sectors,” he noted.

Acknowledging that electricity demand is rising in tandem with population growth and industrial expansion, Hajiji said the state government has implemented comprehensive strategies covering short, medium, and long-term measures through the Sabah Energy Council and Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS).

He said these efforts are guided by the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) to ensure sufficient generation reserves while enhancing overall grid resiliency.

“Key initiatives currently implemented and planned include the approval and development of new power generation projects across a diverse energy mix.

“This includes utilising gas-based power plants as a transitional energy source alongside the expansion of renewables such as hydropower, solar, wind, and advanced energy storage technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS),” he said.

Hajiji emphasised that these measures are designed not only to increase capacity but also to mitigate supply risks by reducing the state’s reliance on any single energy source.

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring that Sabah’s energy sector evolves in harmony with environmental sustainability... ensuring a greener and more sustainable energy future for generations to come,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak Government and Sarawak Energy for their commitment to becoming a strategic partner in Sabah’s progress. — Bernama