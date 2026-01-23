SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — The High Court here today allowed an application by the mother of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) trainee cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, who died during training, to withdraw a notice of motion seeking an order for Kota Tinggi Hospital, Johor, to provide a copy of the first autopsy report on her son’s death.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet allowed the application by Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 46, after being informed by her lawyer, Aiman Haziq Saiful Kamal, that they had received the report.

“We intend to withdraw the notice of motion. This is because we have received the autopsy report and (first) medical report on December 30, 2025, from the prosecution and also the Bukit Tinggi Hospital, Johor,” he said during the mention of the case today.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Parvin Hameedah Natchiar, did not object to the application.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died at the Kota Tinggi Hospital on July 28, 2025, after undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram. The case was previously classified as sudden death (SDR). — Bernama