KUCHING, Jan 23 — The controversy surrounding pig farming in Selangor should not be misrepresented as an issue of religious dietary practices or racial differences, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Responding to remarks made during a recent parliamentary debate by Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, the Sarawak minister of youth, sports and entrepreneur development said such framing only fuels unnecessary misunderstanding and division.

Abdul Karim said the core issue raised concerns the management and location of pig farms, not the consumption of pork by non-Muslims.

“There has never been an issue about whether non-Muslims can eat pork,” he said, adding that Muslims in Malaysia have long respected the dietary practices of other communities.

“If you (non-Muslims) are allowed to eat it, then eat it. That has never been contested,” he added.

He said this at a press conference for Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) IV 2026 at his office on the 17th floor of the Baitulmakmur II Building here today.

Abdul Karim also urged the public to refrain from using demeaning terms when referring to animals, warning that such language risks crossing moral and religious boundaries shared across faiths.

“The moment you say that the animal is filthy, you are going against the Almighty.

“Whether you are Muslim, Christian, or of another religion, we must respect God’s creation,” he said.

Abdul Karim, who is also the state tourism, creative industry, and performing arts minister, noted that criticism had surfaced on social media after pork was reportedly described as “smelly”, with comparisons drawn to traditional foods such as belacan and budu.

“Foods that are familiar and valued by one community should not be ridiculed by another. It is only natural that those who consume such foods would hit back,” he added.

Abdul Karim, however, said a more concerning matter was the alleged linkage between pork consumption and corruption.

“There was an implication that those who eat pork are less corrupt, while those who do not are more corrupt,” he said.

“That is not how we should approach the issue.” — The Borneo Post