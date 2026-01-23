KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 —The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident of VAT Unit 69 Commando Insp Khairil Azhar Kamaruddin who died while undergoing diving training in the waters of Pulau Mataking, Semporna, Sabah yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including an assessment of training procedures, use of equipment, as well as health and safety factors, in line with the regulations and standard operating procedures set.

“PDRM has confirmed that an officer from the VAT 69 Commando Unit has died while undergoing diving training.

“The officer was given emergency aid and initial treatment at the scene before being taken to Semporna Hospital for further treatment, however, he was confirmed dead while receiving medical treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Khalid said all PDRM personnel expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the deceased’s family and prayed that his family would be given fortitude and strength in facing the loss.

Earlier, a senior officer from PDRM VAT 69 Commando Unit was reported to have died after losing consciousness while undergoing diving training in the waters of Pulau Mataking, Semporna, Sabah yesterday morning. — Bernama