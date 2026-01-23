MUKAH, Jan 23 — The presence of highly flammable methane gas has been confirmed at the Kaul Festival site in Oya near here, following an extensive monitoring operation by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Zone 4 Bomba Sibu Chief Andy Alie said the situation is considered high risk after readings from specialised gas detection equipment recorded Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) levels of between 90 and 100 per cent, indicating a potentially dangerous concentration of flammable gas.

“Based on the findings, we strongly advise that no excavation or ground works be carried out at the site until the gas source is positively identified,” he said when contacted today.

He added that police assistance has been requested to ensure no public activities take place near the affected area, given that the location is a main access route for residents heading to the Kaul Festival site and nearby recreational areas.

“We are seeking the cooperation of the police to conduct monitoring at the location to prevent members of the public from entering or carrying out activities in the vicinity,” Andy said.

The methane gas was detected during a monitoring and identification operation conducted on Thursday between 10.30am and 5pm, by the Hazmat Team from Bintulu, assisted by personnel from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station.

Three separate gas readings were taken at different times using 4-Gas Meter (GFG) equipment.

All readings consistently showed LEL levels at the critical range of 90 to 100 per cent, while oxygen levels fluctuated between 19 and 20.7 per cent. Trace hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) was detected in the third reading.

Andy stressed that further investigations by technical agencies are crucial due to the severity of the readings.

“Given the high LEL readings, we recommend that relevant authorities such as the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), the Chemistry Department, and the Department of Minerals and Geoscience be engaged to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

Methane is a colourless and odourless gas with extreme flammability, capable of igniting easily when mixed with air at certain concentrations.

Under the NFPA 704 classification, it carries a flammability rating of four, the highest level.

Andy reiterated that public safety remains the top priority and urged residents to comply with all safety instructions until the investigation is completed and the area is declared safe.

Authorities including the police, Department of Environment, Mukah Dalat Municipal Council, Oya District Office and a soil investigation company were also involved in the operation. — The Borneo Post