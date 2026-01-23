KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The government’s total tax refunds in 2025 hit the highest level in five years, supported by an additional payment of RM7.5 billion in December last year, compared to the total additional allocation for excess tax refunds of RM4 billion announced previously.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that in 2025, the total tax refunds completed by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) amounted to RM22.45 billion, involving 3.6 million taxpayers.

The MOF was replying to a question from Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) regarding tax arrears refunded by the government to taxpayers who had overpaid, and the number of taxpayers involved.

It also said that for this year, the IRB’s priority focus is to complete company tax refunds for the 2023 assessment year in the first quarter of 2026, while refunds for the 2024 assessment year will be completed by the end of 2026.

“Meanwhile, refunds of excess tax regardless of the case’s ageing will be made to all taxpayers other than companies,” said the ministry in a written reply published on the Parliament website yesterday. — Bernama