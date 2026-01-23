SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — Former army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is scheduled to be charged again at the Sessions Court here today, in connection with a money laundering case.

Based on a check of the court system, the case is expected to be mentioned before Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin at 9 am.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Muhammad Hafizuddeain was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with four counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to more than RM2.12 million.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, 58, pleaded not guilty to all four charges, after they were read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

Last Wednesday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said that Muhammad Hafizuddeain and his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, were each expected to face four charges under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court.

According to the MACC, the former senior Malaysian Armed Forces officer was expected to face two additional charges under the same section and Act at the Shah Alam Special Corruption Court today (Friday), while his wife was expected to be charged with one additional count under the same provision at the Jertih Sessions Court in Terengganu next Monday.

Under Op Parasit, MACC detained a senior officer and his two wives on January 7, in connection with the procurement of army projects. The following day, the officer was remanded for seven days, while his two wives were remanded for three and six days respectively.

The MACC investigation into the case began on October 7, 2025, and is classified as sensitive, due to its involvement of high-ranking officers and matters of public interest.

On December 23, 2025, a team of MACC officers arrived at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), to conduct preliminary investigations into several army-related projects dating back to 2023.

On January 15, media reports said that 23 individuals, including two high-ranking officers and four senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers, were detained by the MACC to assist in investigations into alleged corruption and abuse of power, involving procurement matters and the use of public funds, as well as claims of receiving bribes from several companies, linked to the procurement of supplies for the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT) and Mindef. — Bernama