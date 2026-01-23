PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has reached a major milestone in public service reform, having processed 98.49 per cent of Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) applications for the 2025/2026 North-east Monsoon as of Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim said that RM78.342 million in aid has been disbursed directly to 78,342 affected heads of households since the monsoon began on Nov 13 last year.

“This transformation has drastically shortened the payment processing time for BWI to an average of less than 14 working days during the first and second phases of the monsoon.

“For subsequent phases, the average is now under three to seven working days after a temporary relief centre (PPS) closes, compared to previously when it took over six months,” he said.

He credited the success to a strategic partnership between Nadma, the Department of Social Welfare, and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), facilitated by the digitisation of the My Info Bencana app under the Madani Government agenda.

“Access to the MYIBJKM app is geo-restricted; it can only scan the unique QR code of a nearby PPS within a 60-metre perimeter. This ensures only genuinely affected residents in the immediate area can apply for BWI.

“Proof of registration and the BWI application are now held digitally and securely by the applicant within the app,” he explained.

Meor Ismail added that eligible recipients, regardless of whether they stayed at a PPS, will receive an SMS once the RM1,000 aid is credited to their account.

“Alternatively, they may collect the aid in cash at any BSN counter. This approach significantly cuts bureaucracy, physical paperwork and redundant verification stages,” he said.

Nadma is now reviewing the remaining flagged applications to ensure no eligible victim is missed. These include cases involving non-private residences, duplicate addresses, incomplete family details, or duplicate claims from the same household.

“Payment will be issued promptly once applicants update their details and submit a verifiable utility bill address through the MyIBJKM system,” he said. — Bernama