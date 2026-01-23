BANGI, Jan 23 — The Madani Government has given full latitude to authorities to combat corruption and abuse of power, including activities related to the illegal importation of electronic waste (e-waste) into the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the Cabinet had today taken a firm stance, by strictly prohibiting any act that would turn Malaysia into a dumping ground for e-waste.

“Based on our experience with contracts and tenders, despite strong pressure and continuous reminders, we still observe weaknesses and inconsistencies.

“The decision by the Cabinet is to completely prohibit Malaysia from becoming a dumping ground for e-waste. That is why these matters must be closely monitored, and I have given full latitude (to the relevant authorities),” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al Amin, Section 8, Bandar Baru Bangi, here, today.

Last Wednesday, the media reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would intensify investigations into illegal e-waste importation activities, following intelligence which revealed between 2,000 and 3,000 containers of e-waste are smuggled into the country through major ports, monthly.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was also reported to have said that several ministries had been placed under the commission’s surveillance radar in relation to procurement issues, including the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Anwar said several parties, including the MACC, the National Audit Department, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Inland Revenue Board, had today submitted to him a comprehensive investigation report on corruption, abuse of power and related matters.

“Their task is to clean up the remaining traces of corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Last Friday, Anwar was reported to have said that all procurement decisions involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and related agencies linked to corruption issues had been temporarily shelved pending full compliance with established procurement procedures.

He said the government, through the relevant ministries, would review and restructure all procurement processes to ensure transparency within the existing system. — Bernama