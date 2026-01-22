KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Opposition federal lawmakers today claimed that the Education Ministry’s plan to allow six-year-olds to enter Standard 1 contains several weaknesses that could prove harmful if not addressed quickly.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the proposal raises serious questions about infrastructure readiness, among other issues.

Malaysia currently has 7,778 primary schools and around three million students, supported by 236,000 teachers. With more than 400,000 pupils in a single Standard 1 cohort, some have voiced concern that the existing system may not be able to absorb additional enrolment pressure.

“When there are a few groups of parents of six-year-olds who express keenness to enrol them into Standard 1, there’s a possibility that it could influence other parents to do the same. Suddenly every six-year-old wants to enrol,” Hamzah told reporters in Parliament.

“Just now the minister said those who wish to enrol must do a diagnostic test. How many people can conduct this test? A single cohort alone is over 400,000. When it’s over 400,000 pupils, who is going to do all the tests?”

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, former education minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein posed a similar question, asking the ministry to detail how it plans to ensure school facilities can accommodate large-scale additional intake.

MORE TO COME