KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Year Four and Form Three Learning Matrix will be implemented centrally, but it is not a high-stakes examination system, as it aims to create a space for improvement to enhance students’ academic achievement, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the Malaysian Learning Matrix (MPM) for Year Four pupils is designed to assess core competencies, especially literacy, numeracy and basic scientific skills, enabling early intervention before they move on to the next stage.

She said this in response to public queries following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on the rollout of the MPM for Year Four and Form Three students.

“The Year Four Learning Matrix assesses pupils’ achievement in literacy, numeracy and scientific skills, while the Form Three Learning Matrix measures students’ proficiency in language, knowledge, application, reasoning and scientific process skills,” she said in a Facebook post today.

According to her, the implementation of the Year Four Learning Matrix assesses students’ achievement, enabling targeted literacy and numeracy interventions to be put in place in line with the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2026-2035 and the new school curriculum.

She said the implementation allows interventions to be carried out while pupils are in Year Five and Six, as well as helping them prepare for secondary school and international assessments.

“This allows interventions to take place in Years Five and Six, helping pupils get ready for secondary school and international assessments such as SEA-PLM (Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics), TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) and PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment),” she added. — Bernama