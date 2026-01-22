KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh has called on the government to explain why the Sedition Act 1948 is still being used despite previous commitments to review or amend the colonial-era law.

In a statement today, the Bukit Gelugor MP said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s written reply in Parliament — that the Act would be used “as long as it is still in force” — does not fully address concerns about its continued application.

Saifuddin had said the law would only be used “sparingly” and in matters involving the Royal Institution or national sovereignty. Ramkarpal questioned how this position aligned with recent cases.

“This begs the question why former Free Malaysia Today journalist Rex Tan was recently investigated under the said Act when what he allegedly said did not touch on any of the above categories, namely the Royal Institution or national sovereignty,” he said.

He noted that the government announced in July 2023 that the Sedition Act was under review to limit its scope, and that in March 2024 the home minister said the Cabinet had agreed to begin the amendment process.

“If the said Act is indeed under review or is on the brink of being amended as claimed by Saifuddin, why is it still being used by the authorities today?” he said.

Ramkarpal added that continuing to rely on a law undergoing review “undermines public confidence in the government’s commitment towards reform”.

He also reiterated past arguments that the Sedition Act is outdated, pointing out that similar legislation inherited from British rule has been abolished in the United Kingdom and repealed in Singapore.

“It has been nearly three years since the government announced that the said Act will be reviewed and Malaysians have the right to know if this promise will be fulfilled instead of being further delayed,” he said.