PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will intensify investigations into the illegal importation of electronic waste (e-waste) following intelligence disclosure that between 2,000 to 3,000 containers of e-waste have been smuggled into the country through the country’s main ports.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the number reflected the true scale of electronic waste smuggling which is increasingly worrying and requires more comprehensive enforcement action.

“If not combated comprehensively, it has the potential to cause serious pollution to the country,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the companies involved were believed to be owned by foreigners and were importing electronic waste, plastic and paper to be processed for recycling purposes.

“Valuable components such as copper, alloys and gold were taken, while the remaining waste was disposed of by burning, burying or directly dumping, polluting the air and water resources,” he said.

According to Ahmad Khusairi, MACC does not rule out the possibility of protection from certain authorities that should prevent the entry of the waste.

To address the pressing issue, Ahmad Khusairi said the E-Waste Enforcement Special Task Force Meeting was established with members from 12 agencies including MACC, Waste Acceptance Control Agency (AKPS), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Department of Environment (DOE), Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

He said the special task force will assess existing laws and tighten operations to close smuggling channels at all entry points into the country.

“This meeting will examine specific laws related to e-waste and implement more effective enforcement actions to ensure that smuggling activities can be eradicated at the grassroots,” he said.

Ahmad Khusairi said the MACC was taking the issue seriously and had warned the authorities involved to immediately stop the importation of e-waste. — Bernama