KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Strong corporate governance anchored in trust and accountability is essential for sustaining investor confidence and strengthening Malaysia’s capital markets amid rising global uncertainty, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said confidence does not emerge by chance but is earned through consistency, restraint and responsibility, and stressed that while markets may react to short term financial performance, long term resilience depends on trust.

“Markets may respond to numbers in the short term, but they endure because of trust. When trust is established, it becomes a powerful force, one that stabilises markets, attracts long term investment and allows economies to navigate uncertainty without losing their sense of direction,” he said in his speech at the National Corporate Governance and Sustainability Awards (NACGSA) 2025 here tonight.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said these principles are aligned with the Malaysia Madani framework. “Madani calls upon us to pursue development that is sustainable, values-driven, and firmly grounded in integrity. It reminds us that growth without trust is fragile, and ambition without accountability is ultimately unsustainable,” he added.

He said within this broader national context, NACGSA, organised by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG), plays a key role in strengthening governance standards by recognising responsible leadership rather than relying solely on regulation.

“NACGSA is not merely a platform for recognition, but also a signal. A signal that leadership in today’s economy is measured not only by performance, but by stewardship; not only by results, but by responsibility,” he elaborated.

Looking ahead, Fadillah said expectations will continue to rise, and challenges will become more complex, requiring not only technical competence but also clarity of purpose and steady leadership. He noted that “Malaysia’s strength lies in its ability to move forward without losing its moral compass, by adapting to change while remaining anchored in values, pursuing growth without compromising integrity, and competing while remaining grounded in responsibility.”

NACGSA recognises Malaysian public-listed companies that demonstrated high standard of corporate governance and sustainability practices. — Bernama