SHAH ALAM, Jan 21 — The Selangor State Government has placed Islamic development as a core pillar of state policy, implemented in a structured manner and guided by the Maqasid Syariah, namely the preservation of religion, life, intellect, lineage and property.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the approach was translated through credible and effective governance of Islamic affairs, with the integrated and active involvement of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and other state religious agencies.

“Therefore, the state government remains fully committed to supporting all efforts that encourage Muslims to draw closer to, understand and appreciate the Quran as a guide to life, while also giving significant attention to the development of knowledge and Islamic education, as knowledge is the foundation of civilisation.

“Continuous investment is made in the development of state religious schools, tahfiz and pondok institutions, as well as the Selangor Quran Literacy Academy (ALAS) programme, with the aim of producing a Quran-centric generation that is knowledgeable, critically minded, of noble character and capable of leading society in the future,” he said.

Amirudin said this in his opening address at the Opening Ceremony of the Selangor State-Level Quran Recitation and Memorisation Competition 1447H/2026M at the Dewan Syarahan dan Muzakarah Islam Shah Alam, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here yesterday.

Also present were Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, state Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, MAIS chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin and JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

Amirudin said the Selangor government believed that sustainable economic progress should go hand in hand with the strength of knowledge and spiritual enrichment.

“Therefore, in Selangor, economic development is always aligned with the empowerment of human capital, social justice and humanitarian values.

“This is the spirit of Malaysia Madani that we collectively uphold — a development framework that emphasises balance between progress and values, between technology and morality, as well as between growth and humanity,” he said.

The state-level Quran recitation and memorisation competition will run for four days starting yesterday, involving 19 recitation participants and 35 memorisation participants, showcasing their talents in Quranic arts and memorisation to qualify for the national-level competition in Terengganu to be held in April. — Bernama