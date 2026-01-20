KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament today that Putrajaya will continue to maintain diplomatic ties with Iran, but said it would apply “wisdom in international relations to avoid compromising national interests”.

US President Donald Trump last week threatened to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on any country doing business with Tehran, a move seen as a way to isolate the Middle Eastern power that is already heavily sanctioned by Washington.

“On trade with Iran, our ties with them remain. I have contacted them twice already,” Anwar said during PM’s Question Time.

“But in this matter, we must apply wisdom in international relations. We cannot appear too weak, but we must also not act in ways that can compromise national interests,” the Tambun MP added.

“Regardless, we still maintain ties with Iran, and we continue to support its sovereign rights.”

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan over the weekend cautioned that the United States’ plan to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Iran risks placing undue pressure on third countries and distorting global commerce.

Malaysia has no direct trade with Iran and only engages the Islamic Republic through intermediaries due to existing US sanctions.

Major exports to Iran include palm oil, fats, oils, rubber, and chemicals, while Malaysia imports oil and gas-related products, among others, according to various reports.