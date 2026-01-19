KINABATANGAN, Jan 19 — A full-term baby boy weighing 2.4 kilogrammes was found alive at an oil palm plantation at Ladang Karangan Agriculture here on Saturday.

Kinabatangan District Police chief Supt Ravi Duraisamy said a report on the discovery of the baby by a plantation worker was received at 7.27 pm.

“The baby, estimated to be between three and five days old, was taken to Kinabatangan Hospital before being referred to Sandakan Hospital for further treatment and follow-up action by the welfare authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

Ravi said members of the public with information related to the incident were urged to contact the Kinabatangan District Police Headquarters at 089-561890 or the investigating officer, Insp Nur Syafiqah Dahon, at 014-5573735.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth with intent to abandon the baby. — Bernama