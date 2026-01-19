IPOH, Jan 19 — A Taiwanese woman was found drowned after she went snorkeling at Pantai Teluk Nipah near Pulau Pangkor yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the victim, 72, was found by a tour guide at about 12.30 pm.

“The victim was believed to be snorkeling at Pulau Giam with other members of her family,” he said when contacted tonight.

He said a post-mortem will be conducted at Seri Manjung Hospital tomorrow, and that the case is classified as a sudden death report. — Bernama