KULAI, Jan 19 — The Johor government will set the rental rate for Ramadan bazaar sites at RM500 and below per lot, in an effort to ease the burden of middle and low-income traders.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Shukor said this was based on reports showing that Ramadan bazaar sites in Johor were being rented for up to RM1,500 per lot for a month.

He said the issue needs to be given attention to avoid traders from being excessively burdened with high rental costs.

“We will start with having the local authorities’ department heads examine the process and fee structure that are currently imposed on Ramadan bazaar traders.

“There will also be discussions with Ramadan bazaar operators and non-governmental organisations (NGO) in an effort to reduce rental rates to below RM500 per lot that can either be done through subsidies or other reasonable mechanisms,” Mohd Jafni told reporters in response to the high rental rates for Ramadan bazaar lot due to their popularity for the fasting month.

He had earlier attended the Bandar Putra to Saleng alternative road groundbreaking ceremony here today.

Mohd Jafni, who is also the Bukit Permai assemblyman, explained that the state government does not want Ramadan bazaar traders, who mostly consist of small and medium-sized businesses, to be burdened with excessively high rental costs.

He said several local authorities have agreed to the proposal and a working paper has been presented through the committee of councillors involved.

“The councillors also support the proposal for traders be charged a minimum rate to provide relief in terms of rental costs,” he said.

At present, Mohd Jafni revealed that four local authorities, including the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) and the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) are targeted to implement the first phase of the Ramadan bazaar rental rate adjustment.

He added that there will likely be a second phase involving urban areas, while at the district level such rental cost is usually lower as it is managed by the local governments.

On this year’s Ramadan bazaar registration, Mohd Jafni said the process has begun with traders being called to register either online or through their respective local authorities.

He reminded the public that the Ramadan bazaar site selection will be implemented transparently and fairly through an open voting system which is not determined by any particular party.

“The system will eliminate the issue of bias and to ensure fairness to all traders,” he said, adding that selected traders must also comply with the set conditions, including aspects of cleanliness, provision of business facilities and proper waste management.