KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — A dog that had its head stuck inside a vehicle tyre rim for hours was successfully rescued after personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and members of the public rushed to its aid in Kampung Hubah, Penampang here.

The incident was first discovered at about 5.15am, when the dog — later identified by its owner as Bento — was found by its owner struggling to breathe with its head lodged inside the rim of a discarded Mitsubishi Triton tyre.

Owner Charles Teo and his family members made repeated attempts to free the dog using various methods, including dousing the dog’s fur in oil and placing a plastic bag around his neck to help slide the tyre off, but were unsuccessful as the animal grew increasingly distressed and weak over the next several hours.

The situation was shared on social media by Teo’s family, who were desperate for help, prompting several members of the public to rush to Teo’s house.

A representative from APM contacted the family after seeing the post and coordinated assistance by obtaining the exact location and contact details.

Several individuals, including animal welfare volunteers, also arrived at the house to help.

Teo said at least two groups turned up offering assistance, with some prepared to sedate the dog if necessary to prevent further distress.

After APM personnel arrived, Bento was initially aggressive and would not let them help, prompting a coordinated effort from Teo and the personnel.

Eventually, the dog was freed when Teo held on to his mouth and the APM personnel worked slowly to calm Bento and gently manoeuvre his neck, ears and head out of the rim without causing injury.

It was unclear how Bento got stuck but family members speculated that he might have been chasing or sniffing after rats.

Teo expressed relief and gratitude to the APM and everyone who came forward to help with special mention to the members of the public who responded swiftly after the appeal went online.

“The dog was already very weak. We’re thankful he survived and that so many people were willing to help, even those who didn’t know us,” he said.

The incident has since drawn praise online, with many highlighting the quick response by APM and the strong sense of community shown in the rescue effort.

Bento is reported to be safe and recovering following the ordeal.