KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has now been formally recognised as a component party of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, announced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking as BN chairman, he said the official recognition ceremony will take place at the coalition’s supreme council meeting in Kota Kinabalu on January 21.

“Here, I hold a letter from the Registrar of Societies, dated Nov 25, 2025, which states that PPP is a party within Barisan Nasional,” he said in his speech officiating PPP’s 72nd annual general assembly at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, today.

The announcement was met with cheers from delegates and members, who rose to their feet, chanting “long live PPP”. — Bernama