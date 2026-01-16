JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — The Johor State Government will ensure that all development and strategic investments, including large-scale projects in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), will not compromise the basic needs of residents, particularly electricity and water supply, which remain a top priority.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said every investment in the state, including data centres and high-intensity industries, will only be considered after rigorous technical assessments to ensure existing supplies for the public are not affected.

He added that the state government has held meetings with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Ranhill SAJ (RSAJ) to discuss short-, medium- and long-term plans for the supply of both utilities in Johor.

“TNB has reported that electricity supply in the JS-SEZ is sufficient and under control. As of December 2025, installed electricity capacity in the JS-SEZ stood at 3,885 MVA, while current demand was around 1,272 MW, or 72.76 per cent utilisation, which remained within a healthy operating margin.

“To ensure long-term preparedness, TNB has planned a phased development of the grid infrastructure, involving four approved Transmission Main Intake (PMU) with a capacity of 630 MVA, along with nine additional PMUs with a total planned capacity of 1,620 MVA,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, he said that for water supply in the JS-SEZ, which covers the districts of Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Pontian, the allocated capacity until January 2026 was 1,488 million litres per day (MLD), with current production at approximately 1,261 MLD. This provides a reserve of around 227 MLD, or 15 per cent.

He said the state government, together with the federal government, has approved a RM1.02 billion rezoning project to improve the efficiency of the treated water system, adding 260 MLD of capacity, particularly in Iskandar Puteri and Sedenak.

“Johor is also planning and implementing five new Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and Riverside Water Reservoir (TAPS) projects in collaboration with RSAJ, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB). Carried out in phases, these projects will not only ensure sufficient water supply but also support the state’s growth until 2035.

“Overall, these projects will provide more than 1,100 MLD of new capacity, ensuring that water supply remains adequate, stable and secure for residents, while supporting long-term industrial and economic development without affecting public supply,” he said. — Bernama