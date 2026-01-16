BENTONG, Jan 16 — Pahang is aiming to attract 15 million domestic and international tourists this year, banking on its reputation as Malaysia’s top eco-tourism destination, state executive councillor Leong Yu Man said today.

Speaking at an international tourist welcoming event at Resorts World Genting, the unity, tourism and culture committee chair said Pahang is targeting RM12 billion in tourism revenue, an ambitious goal that follows a successful 2025, when tourist arrivals had already surpassed 11.5 million by September.

She disclosed findings from a national survey where 34.3 per cent of respondents chose Pahang as their preferred destination to “relax and enjoy a natural escape.”

The state was also voted as offering the best mix of experiences and being the most committed to sustainable tourism.

“The primary reason visitors were excited to visit the state was to ‘relax in the cool highlands’, pointing to Genting Highlands,” Leong said, expressing her delight at the findings.

While domestic tourism remains the key driver, she noted that the state also targets international visitors from Singapore, China, and Indonesia.

Resorts World Genting continues to play a key role in Pahang’s tourism strategy ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Resorts World Genting, which hosted the event, remains a cornerstone of the state’s tourism strategy. In 2025, the resort attracted over 20 million visitors, including day-trippers.

Spencer Lee, the resort's executive vice president of sales, marketing, and public relations, said they are committed to supporting Pahang's vision, particularly for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Initiatives include Eufloria, a new eco- and edu-tourism attraction anchored by Malaysia’s largest greenhouse complex.

He also noted a growth in arrivals from India last year and said the return of the Awana Golf Course this year is aimed at attracting more tourists from Korea and Japan.

“As we look ahead to VM2026, collaboration between tourism partners, government agencies and industry players will be key in ensuring Malaysia remains a welcoming, sustainable and world-class destination,” Lee said.

Also present today was Genting Malaysia deputy president Lee Thiam Kit.