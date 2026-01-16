GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — The public is advised against open burning during the current hot and dry spell, particularly in fire-prone areas such as peatlands, landfills, gardens, and plantations.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah warned that even small fires used to burn household waste can quickly spread into large bushfires if fanned by the wind.

“Dispose of waste and old timber at authorised disposal sites, not by burning. Smokers must ensure cigarette butts are fully extinguished before disposal and never throw them from vehicles, as dry roadside grass can catch fire and spread rapidly in this weather,” he told Bernama today.

He also urged owners of vacant land or houses to clear dry bushes around their properties, noting that tall, dry grass serves as fuel that can threaten homes if ignited.

Activities involving campfires must also be fully extinguished before leaving campsites, he said.

“Open fires in dry, windy conditions are difficult to control. Uncontrolled or deliberate burning can also cause localised haze,” Mohamad Shoki added.

Since early January, the department has recorded 88 open-fire incidents, with grass and bush fires leading at 62 cases, followed by 18 waste fires and eight forest fires.

Yesterday alone saw eight incidents in Teluk Bahang, Seberang Perai, and Bagan Jermal. All fires were controlled without casualties or major property damage. — Bernama